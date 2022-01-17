Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. 686,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,880. Gentex has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 3.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

