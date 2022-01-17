Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,855.50.

Glencore stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

