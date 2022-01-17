Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.26. 909,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,010. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.