Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,111,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,005,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

