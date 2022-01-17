GoNetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $168,182.36 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. GoNetwork has a market cap of $168,182.36 and approximately $34,360.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,237.22 or 0.99986201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00094207 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032406 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00034991 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.10 or 0.00703318 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

