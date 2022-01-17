Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Acumen Capital downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.83.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$3.37 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.53.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

