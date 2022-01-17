Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Up 154.0% in December

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 154.0% from the December 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 153,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 551,458 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 958,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 206,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 559,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 327,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

