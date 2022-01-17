Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires 70,000 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Denny’s makes up about 0.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,500. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

