Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of HyreCar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HyreCar by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HyreCar by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HyreCar by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. 3,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.65. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, President Brian Allan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HYRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

