Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,436 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust comprises 0.3% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

