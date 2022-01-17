Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 186,677 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

