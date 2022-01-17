Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes $991,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,012,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,288,078. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

