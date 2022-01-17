Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2022, Greif anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $5.85 and $6.45. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 10%. Greif has been witnessing strong demand in key end markets, which will aid results. However, high raw material, chemical, energy and transportation costs will hurt its margins. Labor shortage and supply chain issues adds to its woes. Neverthless, its price increase actions will likely negate some of the impact. Greif continues to invest in the business, return excess cash to shareholders through dividends, and lower debt levels. Greif’s restructuring activities that comprise optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment and rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment will drive savings.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Greif has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Greif by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Greif by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Greif by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

