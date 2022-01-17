Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 594,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE GFF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.82. Griffon has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Griffon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 380.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Griffon by 58.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

