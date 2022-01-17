GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of GRWG opened at $9.38 on Thursday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

