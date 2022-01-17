Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in December

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 1,927,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,528.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $$3.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

