Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) is one of 921 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Guardion Health Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Guardion Health Sciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardion Health Sciences Competitors 5374 19622 42049 810 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.75%. Given Guardion Health Sciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guardion Health Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -282.96% -35.94% -34.20% Guardion Health Sciences Competitors -4,240.29% -124.21% -13.79%

Risk & Volatility

Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardion Health Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $1.89 million -$8.57 million -0.88 Guardion Health Sciences Competitors $1.74 billion $129.07 million 0.09

Guardion Health Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Guardion Health Sciences. Guardion Health Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Guardion Health Sciences competitors beat Guardion Health Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices. The Medical Devices segment includes a portfolio of medical diagnostic devices currently focused on the ocular space and contrast testing. The Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals segment provides a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements. Its products include Lumega-Z, GlaucoCetin, ImmuneSF, VectorVision, and MapcatSF. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

