Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 693 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 32.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 745,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,940. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

