Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,435,000 after acquiring an additional 195,080 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $248.64 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,013.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.70.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.