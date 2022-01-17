GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in December

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $$22.40 on Monday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

