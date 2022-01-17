GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 45.1% in December

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,100 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUNGF remained flat at $$22.40 on Monday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
