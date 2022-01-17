H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Critical Contrast

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Chiba Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4 2 4 0 2.00 Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Chiba Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $20.39 billion 1.39 $133.99 million $0.12 32.25 Chiba Bank $2.20 billion 2.19 $466.63 million $3.28 8.98

Chiba Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ). Chiba Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Chiba Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.52% 16.45% 5.22% Chiba Bank 22.04% 5.12% 0.30%

Volatility & Risk

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chiba Bank pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Chiba Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Chiba Bank Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services. The company was founded on March 31, 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

