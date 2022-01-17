Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,600 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 365.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock opened at $77.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

