Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 33,138 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,202 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

