Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AON were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after buying an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in AON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON opened at $273.45 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $202.32 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.27.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

