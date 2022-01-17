Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 67.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of BILI opened at $38.69 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.