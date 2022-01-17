Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,053 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 51.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

