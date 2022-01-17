Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,007 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

