Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

