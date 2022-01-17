Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 25,000 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $253.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.25 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 39.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.31%.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

