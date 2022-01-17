Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 64.2% in December

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HLPPY traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $10.51. 103,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. Hang Lung Properties has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.