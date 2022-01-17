Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 51.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 392.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 44,578 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

