Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $9,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 121.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,850 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 204.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.