Head-To-Head Analysis: Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) vs. Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Booking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booking $6.80 billion 14.81 $59.00 million $9.16 267.57

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Astrea Acquisition and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 0 9 17 0 2.65

Booking has a consensus price target of $2,781.04, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Booking 4.15% 24.32% 5.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booking beats Astrea Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

