Head-To-Head Analysis: Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -35.38% 26.10% 5.49% Antero Resources -28.79% 4.50% 1.99%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40 Antero Resources 1 3 8 1 2.69

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. Antero Resources has a consensus price target of $23.52, indicating a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Antero Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $858.20 million 2.41 -$52.42 million ($2.36) -3.77 Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.80 -$1.27 billion ($3.29) -6.09

Comstock Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Comstock Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

