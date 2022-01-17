Head to Head Analysis: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $1.26 million 42.28 -$4.04 million N/A N/A

LM Funding America has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% LM Funding America 917.50% -25.86% -25.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Summary

LM Funding America beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

