Head to Head Comparison: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) vs. LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group -13.23% N/A -9.85% LATAM Airlines Group -76.03% N/A -18.61%

This table compares American Airlines Group and LATAM Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $17.34 billion 0.69 -$8.89 billion ($5.50) -3.36 LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.07 -$4.55 billion ($4.72) -0.09

LATAM Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Airlines Group. American Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LATAM Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Airlines Group and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 1 8 4 0 2.23 LATAM Airlines Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.55, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given American Airlines Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Volatility & Risk

American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of American Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats LATAM Airlines Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific. The company was founded on December 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

