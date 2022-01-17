Head to Head Review: Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Alset EHome International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.29 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alset EHome International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Angel Oak Mortgage and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

