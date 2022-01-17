Head to Head Review: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -7.57% -1.98% -0.85% Sphere 3D -186.40% -17.37% -13.99%

This table compares StoneCo and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $644.50 million 7.96 $165.69 million ($0.18) -92.33 Sphere 3D $4.85 million 19.86 -$5.78 million ($0.70) -3.80

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StoneCo and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 3 6 3 0 2.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $43.45, suggesting a potential upside of 161.46%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCo beats Sphere 3D on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

