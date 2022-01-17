Head-To-Head Survey: Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stryve Foods and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -160.23% -50.79% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and Tate & Lyle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($1.18) -2.31 Tate & Lyle $3.67 billion 1.28 $331.00 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stryve Foods and Tate & Lyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tate & Lyle 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 396.32%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Summary

Tate & Lyle beats Stryve Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink. The Primary Products segment offers high volume food and industrial products for customers in the North American market. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

