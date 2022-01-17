HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HeadHunter Group worth $144,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 410,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 201,757 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. Equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHR. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

