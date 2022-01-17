Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 100,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $895.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

