Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

