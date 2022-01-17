Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,225 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $447.80 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.57.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

