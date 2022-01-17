Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 900 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,512.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,569.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,513.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.