Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 14,682 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,682 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NUE opened at $110.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

