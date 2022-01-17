Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 599,098 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 599,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

