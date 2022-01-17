Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,964,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,856,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.