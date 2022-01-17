Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Short Interest Down 61.3% in December

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 14,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.78. 2,048,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,500. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

