Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00206872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042936 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00039334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.48 or 0.00440662 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

