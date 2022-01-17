HedgeTrade 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $203,411.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $233.85 million and $203,411.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.57 or 0.00214685 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

